Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and American Tower (AMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and American Tower (AMT) with bullish sentiments.

American Tower (AMT)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to American Tower, with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $215.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 70.0% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Lumen Technologies, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Tower is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $273.75, representing a 27.7% upside. In a report issued on January 4, LightShed Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $257.00 price target.

