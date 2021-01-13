Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and American Tower (AMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and American Tower (AMT) with bullish sentiments.

American Tower (AMT)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on American Tower. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $216.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 64.5% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for American Tower with a $273.75 average price target, which is a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, LightShed Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $257.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.