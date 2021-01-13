Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Aegon (AEG)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Aegon (AEG).
Aegon (AEG)
Kepler Capital analyst Peter Eliot maintained a Hold rating on Aegon on January 11 and set a price target of EUR2.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.31, close to its 52-week high of $4.45.
According to TipRanks.com, Eliot is ranked #2845 out of 7210 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Aegon is a Hold with an average price target of $4.06, representing a -4.2% downside. In a report issued on January 8, HSBC also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR3.70 price target.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.