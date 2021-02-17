Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: National Retail Properties (NNN), APi Group (APG) and Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on National Retail Properties (NNN), APi Group (APG) and Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH).

National Retail Properties (NNN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Hold rating on National Retail Properties yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 64.9% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Spirit Realty Capital, and Equity Lifestyle.

National Retail Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.20.

APi Group (APG)

In a report issued on February 15, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on APi Group, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.29, close to its 52-week high of $19.37.

Wittmann has an average return of 41.3% when recommending APi Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is ranked #658 out of 7317 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for APi Group with a $21.00 average price target, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

In a report issued on February 12, Dave Rodgers from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Armada Hoffler Properties. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Highwoods Properties, Alexandria Equities, and Cousins Properties.

The the analyst consensus on Armada Hoffler Properties is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

