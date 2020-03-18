Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: National Retail Properties (NNN) and Uniti Group (UNIT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on National Retail Properties (NNN) and Uniti Group (UNIT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

National Retail Properties (NNN)

In a report issued on March 16, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on National Retail Properties, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.93, close to its 52-week low of $33.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Mid-America Apartment, and Spirit Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Retail Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Uniti Group (UNIT)

RBC Capital analyst Bora Lee maintained a Hold rating on Uniti Group on March 15 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #3413 out of 6127 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Uniti Group with a $10.75 average price target, which is a 102.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $8.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.