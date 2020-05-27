Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: National Bank of Canada (OtherNTIOF) and Ehealth (EHTH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) and Ehealth (EHTH).

National Bank of Canada (NTIOF)

In a report released today, Mike Rizvanovic from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on National Bank of Canada, with a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizvanovic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Rizvanovic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank Of Nova Scotia, Manulife Financial, and Sun Life Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Bank of Canada with a $47.86 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ehealth (EHTH)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on Ehealth today and set a price target of $174.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 85.7% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ehealth with a $182.50 average price target, representing a 43.6% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on EHTH: