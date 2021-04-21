Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: M&T Bank (MTB), Hartford Financial (HIG) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on M&T Bank (MTB), Hartford Financial (HIG) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION).

M&T Bank (MTB)

In a report issued on April 19, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on M&T Bank, with a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $149.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 82.0% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for M&T Bank with a $163.00 average price target, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $167.00 price target.

Hartford Financial (HIG)

In a report issued on April 19, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hartford Financial, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.73, close to its 52-week high of $69.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 65.3% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hartford Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.08.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association on April 19 and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Old National Bancorp Capital, Discover Financial Services, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zions Bancorporation National Association is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.42, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

