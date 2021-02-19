Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Mr Cooper Group (COOP) and Newmark Group (NMRK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mr Cooper Group (COOP) and Newmark Group (NMRK) with bullish sentiments.

Mr Cooper Group (COOP)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating on Mr Cooper Group today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.08, close to its 52-week high of $32.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, PennyMac Financial, and American Homes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mr Cooper Group with a $34.00 average price target.

Newmark Group (NMRK)

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Skidmore maintained a Buy rating on Newmark Group today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Skidmore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 61.9% success rate. Skidmore covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colliers International Group, Apartment Income REIT, and Cushman & Wakefield.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Newmark Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.19, representing a 18.6% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

