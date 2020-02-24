Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Morguard (OTC) (OtherMRCBF) and RioCan Real Estate Investment (OtherRIOCF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Morguard (OTC) (MRCBF) and RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Morguard (OTC) (MRCBF)

In a report released today, Neil Downey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Morguard (OTC), with a price target of C$223.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.25, equals to its 52-week high of $154.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Downey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 78.0% success rate. Downey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Brookfield Property Partners.

Morguard (OTC) has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.96.

RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF)

RBC Capital analyst Pammi Bir maintained a Hold rating on RioCan Real Estate Investment today and set a price target of C$29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Bir is ranked #879 out of 5976 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RioCan Real Estate Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.36.

