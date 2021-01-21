Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Morgan Stanley (MS) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Morgan Stanley (MS) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION).

Morgan Stanley (MS)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley yesterday and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.84, close to its 52-week high of $77.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 80.0% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Morgan Stanley with a $79.10 average price target, implying a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association on January 19 and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.30, close to its 52-week high of $51.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 66.4% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Old National Bancorp Capital, Discover Financial Services, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zions Bancorporation National Association with a $52.44 average price target, implying a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

