Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Morgan Stanley (MS) and Bank of America (BAC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Morgan Stanley (MS) and Bank of America (BAC) with bullish sentiments.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Morgan Stanley, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.99, close to its 52-week high of $77.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 67.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and New Mountain Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Morgan Stanley is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.33, a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bank of America (BAC)

In a report released yesterday, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Bank of America, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.77, close to its 52-week high of $35.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 80.0% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank of America with a $35.96 average price target, which is a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BAC: