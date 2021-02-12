Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Moody’s (MCO) and Safehold (SAFE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Moody’s (MCO) and Safehold (SAFE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Moody’s (MCO)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Moody’s. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $278.67.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 71.8% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moody’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $313.00.

Safehold (SAFE)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Safehold today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.10, close to its 52-week high of $84.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 68.6% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Granite Point Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Safehold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.00.

