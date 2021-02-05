Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

BMO Capital analyst Frank Lee maintained a Hold rating on Monmouth Real Estate Investment today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.80, close to its 52-week high of $18.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 80.0% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudson Pacific Properties, Postal Realty, and Kilroy Realty.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.33.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Seufert from Norddeutsche Landesbank maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG, with a price target of EUR8.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Seufert is ranked #5920 out of 7271 analysts.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $10.26, which is a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR7.90 price target.

