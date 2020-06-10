Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Mobile Mini (MINI) and Repay Holdings (RPAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mobile Mini (MINI) and Repay Holdings (RPAY) with bullish sentiments.

Mobile Mini (MINI)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger reiterated a Buy rating on Mobile Mini today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 58.0% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and General Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mobile Mini is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.50.

Repay Holdings (RPAY)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Repay Holdings, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.97, close to its 52-week high of $26.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Repay Holdings with a $23.75 average price target, a -6.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 31, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

