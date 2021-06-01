Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Mid-America Apartment (MAA) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mid-America Apartment (MAA) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT).

Mid-America Apartment (MAA)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim downgraded Mid-America Apartment to Hold today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $160.70, close to its 52-week high of $161.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 55.2% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Mid-America Apartment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $158.86.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Riot Blockchain, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 45.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Magic Software Enterprises, and Voyager Digital (Canada).

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Riot Blockchain with a $41.50 average price target, a 51.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

