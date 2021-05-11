Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Mid-America Apartment (MAA) and ProAssurance (PRA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Mid-America Apartment (MAA) and ProAssurance (PRA).

Mid-America Apartment (MAA)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne reiterated a Buy rating on Mid-America Apartment yesterday and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $159.38, close to its 52-week high of $160.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 66.4% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Residential, Equity Residential, and CatchMark Timber.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mid-America Apartment with a $155.57 average price target, implying a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ProAssurance (PRA)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on ProAssurance. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 69.6% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

ProAssurance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.