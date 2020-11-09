Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Mid-America Apartment (MAA), Americold Realty (COLD) and United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Mid-America Apartment (MAA), Americold Realty (COLD) and United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) with bullish sentiments.

Mid-America Apartment (MAA)

In a report released today, Buck Horne from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Mid-America Apartment, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $122.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mid-America Apartment with a $133.20 average price target, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Americold Realty (COLD)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Buy rating on Americold Realty today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 59.7% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Americold Realty with a $43.25 average price target.

United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on United Insurance Holdings, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.36, close to its 52-week low of $4.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 66.9% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Insurance Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $7.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.