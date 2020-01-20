Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: MGM Growth Properties (MGP) and Blackrock (BLK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MGM Growth Properties (MGP) and Blackrock (BLK) with bullish sentiments.

MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

In a report issued on January 15, Felicia Hendrix from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on MGM Growth Properties, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.32.

Hendrix has an average return of 19.3% when recommending MGM Growth Properties.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is ranked #1262 out of 5844 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MGM Growth Properties with a $34.86 average price target.

Blackrock (BLK)

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock on January 16 and set a price target of $605.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $535.24, close to its 52-week high of $539.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 61.4% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Blackrock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $568.25, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

