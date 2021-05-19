Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: MFA Financial (MFA) and RPT Realty (RPT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MFA Financial (MFA) and RPT Realty (RPT).

MFA Financial (MFA)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Hold rating on MFA Financial today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.40, close to its 52-week high of $4.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MFA Financial with a $4.69 average price target, representing a 7.3% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

RPT Realty (RPT)

KeyBanc analyst Jordan Sadler maintained a Buy rating on RPT Realty today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.16, close to its 52-week high of $13.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Sadler is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 56.2% success rate. Sadler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Medical Properties, Welltower, and Ventas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RPT Realty with a $13.75 average price target, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.