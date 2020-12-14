Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Metlife (MET) and Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Metlife (MET) and Sunstone Hotel (SHO) with bullish sentiments.

Metlife (MET)

Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui maintained a Buy rating on Metlife on December 11 and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Benguigui is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 88.9% success rate. Benguigui covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Prudential Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Metlife with a $52.11 average price target, representing an 11.0% upside. In a report issued on December 8, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $55.00 price target.

Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

In a report issued on December 11, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Sunstone Hotel, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 51.7% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sunstone Hotel with a $10.00 average price target.

