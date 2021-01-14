Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Medical Properties (MPW), Alaris Royalty (OtherALARF) and Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Medical Properties (MPW), Alaris Royalty (ALARF) and Valley National Bancorp (VLY) with bullish sentiments.

Medical Properties (MPW)

In a report issued on January 7, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Medical Properties, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 66.3% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medical Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.60, an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Robertson maintained a Buy rating on Alaris Royalty on January 7 and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Robertson is ranked #5364 out of 7227 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alaris Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.76.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

In a report issued on January 7, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Valley National Bancorp, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.74, close to its 52-week high of $11.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 76.5% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and First Commonwealth.

Valley National Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.75.

