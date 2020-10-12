Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Mastercard (MA), Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Reinsurance Group (RGA)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mastercard (MA), Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Reinsurance Group (RGA).

Mastercard (MA)

In a report issued on October 7, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard, with a price target of $372.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $352.39, close to its 52-week high of $367.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 80.1% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $363.73, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group on October 8 and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $274.64, close to its 52-week high of $278.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Svb Financial Group with a $266.15 average price target, representing a -3.0% downside. In a report issued on September 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $312.00 price target.

Reinsurance Group (RGA)

In a report issued on October 8, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Reinsurance Group, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $105.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 60.2% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Reinsurance Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $107.17.

