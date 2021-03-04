Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Mastercard (MA), Sun Communities (SUI) and Welltower (WELL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Mastercard (MA), Sun Communities (SUI) and Welltower (WELL) with bullish sentiments.

Mastercard (MA)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard yesterday and set a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $354.85, close to its 52-week high of $368.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 81.0% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $390.44 average price target, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sun Communities (SUI)

In a report issued on March 2, Wes Golladay from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Sun Communities, with a price target of $161.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $147.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 63.1% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, National Retail Properties, and Spirit Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sun Communities with a $163.67 average price target, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Welltower (WELL)

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Buy rating on Welltower today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Healthpeak Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Welltower has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.18.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.