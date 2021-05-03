Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Mastercard (MA) and Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mastercard (MA) and Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) with bullish sentiments.

Mastercard (MA)

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard on April 30 and set a price target of $440.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $382.06, close to its 52-week high of $401.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Automatic Data Processing, and Rackspace Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $420.00, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Buy rating on Virtus Investment Partners on April 30 and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $273.46, close to its 52-week high of $277.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 71.2% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Victory Capital Holdings, and Ameriprise Financial.

Virtus Investment Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $333.33.

