Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Mastercard (MA) and S&P Global (SPGI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mastercard (MA) and S&P Global (SPGI) with bullish sentiments.

Mastercard (MA)

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard today and set a price target of $383.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $377.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 76.7% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Discover Financial Services, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $416.36, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

S&P Global (SPGI)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on S&P Global, with a price target of $429.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $394.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 70.8% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Grand Canyon Education, and Strategic Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for S&P Global with a $426.78 average price target, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $437.00 price target.

