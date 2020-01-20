Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Mastercard (MA) and Lexinfintech Holdings (LX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mastercard (MA) and Lexinfintech Holdings (LX) with bullish sentiments.

Mastercard (MA)

In a report issued on January 17, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard, with a price target of $354.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $323.66, close to its 52-week high of $324.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 80.0% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $331.60 average price target, representing a 3.2% upside. In a report issued on January 2, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Lexinfintech Holdings (LX)

Nomura analyst Martin Ma maintained a Buy rating on Lexinfintech Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $19.90. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.35.

Ma has an average return of 27.6% when recommending Lexinfintech Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Ma is ranked #3520 out of 5850 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lexinfintech Holdings with a $19.78 average price target.

