Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Mastercard (MA) and Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mastercard (MA) and Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) with bullish sentiments.

Mastercard (MA)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard on June 8 and set a price target of $308.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $313.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 76.1% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $315.21, representing a 1.2% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Huntington Bancshares yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 53.6% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Huntington Bancshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.54, which is a -13.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Stephens also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $10.50 price target.

