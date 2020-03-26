Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Mastercard (MA) and Healthcare Realty (HR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Mastercard (MA) and Healthcare Realty (HR).

Mastercard (MA)

In a report released today, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard, with a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $257.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 57.1% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Epam Systems.

Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $330.33, which is a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $314.00 price target.

Healthcare Realty (HR)

In a report released today, Vikram Malhorta from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Healthcare Realty, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.5% and a 40.0% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Eastgroup Properties, Physicians Realty, and Re/Max Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthcare Realty with a $39.67 average price target.

