Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) and Carlyle Group (CG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) and Carlyle Group (CG).

Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Marsh & Mclennan Companies, with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, United Insurance Holdings, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marsh & Mclennan Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.29.

Carlyle Group (CG)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Carlyle Group, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 58.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Carlyle Group with a $29.70 average price target, representing a 18.0% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $34.00 price target.

