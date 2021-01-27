Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), Prosperity Bancshares (PB) and Trico Bancshares (TCBK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), Prosperity Bancshares (PB) and Trico Bancshares (TCBK) with bullish sentiments.

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy assigned a Buy rating to Marketaxess Holdings today and set a price target of $599.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $534.43.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 72.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marketaxess Holdings with a $593.38 average price target, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Rosenblatt Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $588.00 price target.

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose assigned a Buy rating to Prosperity Bancshares today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prosperity Bancshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.43.

Trico Bancshares (TCBK)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster assigned a Buy rating to Trico Bancshares today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 88.3% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trico Bancshares with a $35.00 average price target.

