Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), Mastercard (MA) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

Jason Carr- September 15, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), Mastercard (MA) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY).

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

In a report issued on September 13, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Marketaxess Holdings, with a price target of $505.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $464.06.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marketaxess Holdings with a $534.71 average price target, which is a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $492.00 price target.

Mastercard (MA)

In a report released yesterday, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $339.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 67.6% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $357.44, representing a 4.3% upside. In a report issued on September 9, KBW also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Central Valley Community Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.01, close to its 52-week low of $10.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 47.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

