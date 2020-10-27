Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), Home Bancorp (HBCP) and PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), Home Bancorp (HBCP) and PotlatchDeltic (PCH).

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Marketaxess Holdings, with a price target of $599.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $573.00.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 70.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marketaxess Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $514.83.

Home Bancorp (HBCP)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on Home Bancorp today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

Home Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold.

PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on PotlatchDeltic today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 58.9% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

PotlatchDeltic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.00, a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

