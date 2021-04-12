Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), Credit Acceptance (CACC) and Apollo Global Management (APO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), Credit Acceptance (CACC) and Apollo Global Management (APO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon maintained a Hold rating on Marketaxess Holdings today and set a price target of $535.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $532.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Fannon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 74.5% success rate. Fannon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Janus Henderson Group, and Interactive Brokers.

Marketaxess Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $568.00, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $579.00 price target.

Credit Acceptance (CACC)

In a report released today, John Hecht from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Credit Acceptance, with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $375.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Apollo Investment Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Credit Acceptance with a $350.00 average price target.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Jefferies analyst Gerald O’Hara maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Global Management yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.49.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Hara is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 88.1% success rate. O’Hara covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Blackstone Group, Ares Management, and LPL Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apollo Global Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.64, which is a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

