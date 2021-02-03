Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), Chubb (CB) and SBA Communications (SBAC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), Chubb (CB) and SBA Communications (SBAC) with bullish sentiments.

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

In a report released yesterday, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Marketaxess Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $580.11, close to its 52-week high of $606.45.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 73.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Marketaxess Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $596.25, a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Rosenblatt Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $588.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chubb (CB)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on Chubb yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $150.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 67.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Chubb has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.92, implying a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

SBA Communications (SBAC)

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on SBA Communications. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $281.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 65.8% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and United States Cellular.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SBA Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $320.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.