Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) with bullish sentiments.

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Marketaxess Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $579.07, close to its 52-week high of $606.45.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 69.4% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marketaxess Holdings with a $594.17 average price target.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Buy rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.79, close to its 52-week high of $20.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 65.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a Hold with an average price target of $15.25.

