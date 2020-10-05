Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE) with bullish sentiments.

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Marketaxess Holdings today and set a price target of $566.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $497.28.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 70.5% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marketaxess Holdings with a $531.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment to Buy, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 62.3% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, First Industrial Realty, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Washington Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.