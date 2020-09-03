Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Svb Financial Group (SIVB) with bullish sentiments.

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Marketaxess Holdings yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $494.09.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 71.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, SEI Investments Company, and Charles Schwab.

Marketaxess Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $527.63.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group, with a price target of $297.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $259.21, close to its 52-week high of $270.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Long ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.0% and a 24.5% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and German American Bancorp.

Svb Financial Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $262.36.

