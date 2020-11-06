Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Redfin (RDFN)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Redfin (RDFN).

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Hold rating on Marketaxess Holdings today and set a price target of $575.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $577.18, close to its 52-week high of $602.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

Marketaxess Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $548.00, which is a -5.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $562.00 price target.

Redfin (RDFN)

In a report released today, Nat Schindler from Merrill Lynch maintained a Sell rating on Redfin, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Schindler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 60.8% success rate. Schindler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Fiverr International, and Shutterstock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Redfin with a $53.11 average price target.

