Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Essent Group (ESNT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Essent Group (ESNT).

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a Hold rating on Marketaxess Holdings today and set a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $450.23, close to its 52-week low of $431.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 60.9% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marketaxess Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $509.40, a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $483.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Essent Group (ESNT)

In a report released today, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Essent Group, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 62.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Essent Group with a $61.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.