Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Alerus Financial (ALRS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Alerus Financial (ALRS).

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

In a report released yesterday, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Marketaxess Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $540.78.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 75.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marketaxess Holdings with a $548.00 average price target.

Alerus Financial (ALRS)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on Alerus Financial yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.01, close to its 52-week high of $25.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 72.3% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Alerus Financial with a $21.00 average price target.

