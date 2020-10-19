Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Markel (MKL), Truist Financial (TFC) and Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Markel (MKL), Truist Financial (TFC) and Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) with bullish sentiments.

Markel (MKL)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Markel on October 15 and set a price target of $1250.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $971.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Markel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1075.00.

Truist Financial (TFC)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Truist Financial on October 15 and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 76.0% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Truist Financial with a $46.15 average price target, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report issued on October 7, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)

In a report issued on October 15, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pacwest Bancorp, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 57.0% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacwest Bancorp with a $24.00 average price target, a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

