Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Sunstone Hotel (SHO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

In a report released today, Mark Hughes from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Main Street Capital, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 61.3% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, First American Financial, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Main Street Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.67.

Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Hold rating on Sunstone Hotel today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Scholes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Scholes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sunstone Hotel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.64.

