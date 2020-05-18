Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Main Street Capital (MAIN), American Equity Investment Life (AEL) and Provident Financial Services (PFS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Main Street Capital (MAIN), American Equity Investment Life (AEL) and Provident Financial Services (PFS).

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

In a report issued on May 13, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Main Street Capital, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 41.1% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Main Street Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

In a report issued on May 13, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on American Equity Investment Life, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Fairfax Financial Holdings.

American Equity Investment Life has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Provident Financial Services (PFS)

In a report issued on May 14, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Provident Financial Services, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.55, close to its 52-week low of $9.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -26.2% and a 8.3% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Valley National Bancorp, First Commonwealth, and Investors Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Provident Financial Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.