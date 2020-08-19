Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Maiden Holdings (MHLD) and Condor Hospitality (CDOR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Maiden Holdings (MHLD) and Condor Hospitality (CDOR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Maiden Holdings (MHLD)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner reiterated a Hold rating on Maiden Holdings on August 17 and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 60.8% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Maiden Holdings with a $1.50 average price target.

Condor Hospitality (CDOR)

In a report issued on August 17, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Condor Hospitality, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.2% and a 46.0% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Condor Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

