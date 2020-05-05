Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) and Comerica (CMA)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) and Comerica (CMA).

Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)

In a report released today, Anthony Paolone from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Mack-Cali Realty, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.99, close to its 52-week low of $13.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Paolone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 62.7% success rate. Paolone covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Cushman & Wakefield, and Cousins Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Mack-Cali Realty with a $17.33 average price target.

Comerica (CMA)

In a report released today, Jennifer Demba from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Comerica, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.68, close to its 52-week low of $24.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Demba is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 52.8% success rate. Demba covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Capstar Financial Holdings.

Comerica has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $35.92, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

