Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Macerich (MAC), Saul Centers (BFS) and Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Macerich (MAC), Saul Centers (BFS) and Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC).

Macerich (MAC)

KeyBanc analyst Craig Mailman maintained a Sell rating on Macerich today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.02, close to its 52-week low of $4.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Mailman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.0% success rate. Mailman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Properties of America, Taubman Centers, and Terreno Realty.

Macerich has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $21.38.

Saul Centers (BFS)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Saul Centers, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.58, close to its 52-week low of $24.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 53.2% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Saul Centers is a Hold with an average price target of $46.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC)

In a report released today, T J Schultz from RBC Capital downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure Company to Hold, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Black Stone Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Macquarie Infrastructure Company with a $22.50 average price target.

