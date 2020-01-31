Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: LPL Financial (LPLA), Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) and Prologis (PLD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on LPL Financial (LPLA), Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) and Prologis (PLD) with bullish sentiments.

LPL Financial (LPLA)

In a report released today, William Katz from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on LPL Financial, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.62, close to its 52-week high of $99.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 69.1% success rate. Katz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sculptor Capital Management, Apollo Global Management, and Raymond James Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LPL Financial with a $103.20 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on Marsh & Mclennan Companies today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.60, close to its 52-week high of $116.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 73.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Health Insurance Innovations, Fbl Financial Group, and Brown & Brown.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marsh & Mclennan Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.50, which is a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Prologis (PLD)

In a report released today, Craig Mailman from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Prologis, with a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.21, close to its 52-week high of $96.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Mailman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 72.9% success rate. Mailman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Plymouth Industrial Reit, PS Business Parks, and Taubman Centers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prologis with a $98.11 average price target, which is a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.