Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Lincoln National (LNC), New York Mortgage (NYMT) and Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Lincoln National (LNC), New York Mortgage (NYMT) and Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR).

Lincoln National (LNC)

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Lincoln National, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 55.7% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Lincoln National has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.29.

New York Mortgage (NYMT)

In a report released today, Jason Stewart from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on New York Mortgage, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Stewart is ranked #842 out of 6876 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New York Mortgage is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.17.

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a Sell rating on Victory Capital Holdings today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 57.4% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Victory Capital Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

