Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Lincoln National (LNC) and New York Mortgage (NYMT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Lincoln National (LNC) and New York Mortgage (NYMT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Lincoln National (LNC)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Kligerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln National, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 40.5% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lincoln National is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.63, which is a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

New York Mortgage (NYMT)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on New York Mortgage, with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 63.4% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

New York Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.08.

