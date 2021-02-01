Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Life Storage (LSI) and Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Life Storage (LSI) and Arch Capital Group (ACGL) with bullish sentiments.

Life Storage (LSI)

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria reiterated a Buy rating on Life Storage on January 21. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.58, close to its 52-week high of $83.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, Healthpeak Properties, and Physicians Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Life Storage with a $126.50 average price target, representing a 56.8% upside. In a report issued on January 21, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.32 price target.

Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Arch Capital Group on January 21 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 61.5% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Arch Capital Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00, a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

